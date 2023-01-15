Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Eta Omega Chapter will host a free giveaway on Monday, Jan. 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Hot meals will be served. Items to be given away are: hygiene items, paper products, trash bags, baby items, and adult clothes.
The giveaway will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church located at 1548 FD Reese Street in Selma.
