American Legion will hold their annual Veterans Day observance at the Selma Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
The public is invited to this event where Senate district 23 candidate Robert Stewart will be the guest speaker.
The Rotary Club will be on hand to serve hot dogs for veterans in attendance.
