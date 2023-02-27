The Ancient African Enslavement Civil War Museum reopened on Friday with a preview of a new exhibit.
The African Art Exhibit will be permanent at the Ancient African Enslavement Civil War Museum in Selma on Water Avenue as it opens for the first time since COVID. It will be open during the Bridge Crossing Jubilee this weekend.
The exhibit features masks, sculpture and paintings from various African nations. The sculptures from Benin, Nigeria, serve as center stage, said Yomi Goodal, curator who lived in Senegal, West Africa.
The museum also has original sculptures from Woodrow Nash and original paintings from Alabama and Louisiana artists.
A preview showing of the exhibit was on Feb. 24 in recognition of Black History Month.
