Angela Benjamin named November Hero of the Month by Long Lewis
Angela Benjamin won the November Hero of the Month from Long Lewis Automotive Group.
Benjamin is a former city councilwoman.
Her nomination said, “Angela Benjamin continues to work in Dallas County and the surrounding areas to build our communities up. She is an advocate and voice for all of our communities, while continuing to bridge gaps throughout the city. Our children, communities, and educational system have all been blessed by her stepping in and up for us all!”
The award comes with $500.
Nominations for December are being accepted
