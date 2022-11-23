This election cycle was marked by a titanic struggle between Republicans and Democrats for the future direction of this country.
One of the major issues this past year has been the spike in violent crime around the nation; unfortunately, Alabama has not been immune.
A constitutional amendment in Alabama was proposed by Alabama lawmakers named after the victim of a tragic murder three years ago. Amendment One, known as Aniah’s Law, came about after college student Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped and killed by a known violet felon out on bond. The amendment passed.
The law will allow judges to deny bail in appropriate cases to those accused of specific violent crimes named in the amendment.
Crime victims, prosecutors, and law enforcement supported this amendment to keep violent felons off the street.
Yet, the leadership of the Democrat Party and the Southern Poverty Law Center opposed the new Constitutional Amendment.
Thank goodness, the majority of Alabama voters want to see public safety made a priority, and Aniah’s law will do just that.
Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives and can be found on Twitter at @Paul_DeMarco.
