Wannabe Rescued will hold its annual yard sale on Oct. 1 at Westwood Baptist Church from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sale will feature home décor, furniture, tools and other items. All proceeds will be used to benefit rescued animals in Dallas County.
Tax deductible donations of items will be accepted until Sept. 25. These items will need to be clean and gently used.
For more information or to donate, contact Rotton Weiler at 251-610-5758, Jeni Saylors at 251-581-2454, Beverly Huffman at 334-239-1039, or Lorraine Alexander at 334-412-1963.
The church is located at 4085 Highway West in Selma.
