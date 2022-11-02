The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Oral Health Office announces the sixth annual “Share Your Smile with Alabama” statewide photo contest. Two third grade students, one girl and one boy, will be selected from photo submissions as the winners of the campaign.
This contest is open to children living in Alabama who are either enrolled and attending third grade, or 8 to 10 years of age being homeschooled. The official rules of the photo contest and an application form can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/oralhealth/contest.html Submissions must be made by a parent or legal guardian, and will be accepted November 1 through 30, 2022. There is no entry fee.
February will be National Children’s Dental Health Month 2023 and is designated by the ADPH Oral Health Office to endorse the benefits of preventive dental visits for children, encourage community water fluoridation, and promote the FDA-approved HPV vaccine for children beginning at 9 years of age. The theme for 2023 is “Brush. Floss. Smile.”
The pair of winning third graders will be highlighted in ADPH marketing campaigns to promote children’s oral health throughout the state and will be featured in a news conference on January 24, 2023.
State Dental Health Director Dr. Tommy Johnson said, “We are sponsoring this annual contest to bring attention to children’s oral health care and to remind everyone of the need to both brush and floss their teeth daily.”
The ADPH Oral Health Office is dedicated to preventing dental disease for Alabama's citizens by promoting and developing quality, cost-effective community and school-based preventive, educational and early treatment programs which emphasize elimination of oral health disparities.
