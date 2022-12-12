Dec. 31 is a double deadline day for citizens of Selma.
The last day of the year is the deadline to enroll in the City of Selma’s garbage exemption program, and it is also the deadline for paying property taxes.
The garbage exemption program waives the quarterly payment for garbage service, Selma Tax Collector Aaron Roper said. “The garbage exemption program is designed to provide relief for citizens who own property, but have a fixed income solely from the Social Security,” he said.
The program was previously open to any citizen of Selma whose sole income was Social Security, but in March of 2022, the ordinance changed to only allow property owners to get the waiver.
Roper said so far over 600 Selma citizens have applied for the program. The enrollment process is easier this year because it has been automated. “Our Information Technology Department has helped us to extend this service beyond the counters of City Hall to help citizens who have limited mobility,” Roper said. Employee Justin Minor has met citizens at their car or at their home to help sign them up, he said.
To participate in the program, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be the property owner.
- Social Security must be your sole source of income.
- You must live in the corporate limits of Selma.
- Roper said property owners can apply in person or by email at taxsupport@selma-al.gov. The following documents are required:
- A document, like a utility bill, that has your name and the address of the property.
- A copy of an Alabama-issued Identification Card with the address listed as the property in which you are seeking the exemption.
- A Social Security security benefits letter dated on or after Oct. 1, 2022.
- A sworn statement attesting to Social Security being the household’s sole source of income.
If you are unable to provide all of the documentation, hold onto your documents until you have assembled all your paperwork. Roper said, “As long as you get your application in by Dec. 31, your garbage exemption will be honored. Martin Environmental will credit your account, and you will not have a garbage bill from January through December of 2023.”
Roper said Dec. 31 is also the property tax deadline. “This year the property tax has transitioned from City Hall to the Dallas County Courthouse and to the Dallas County Tax Collector,” Roper said. “We encourage everyone to make payment at the courthouse or online by the 31st. We ask you pay by then so you will not be charged any penalties.”
Penalties can range from $20 to over $1,000 depending on the situation. If anyone has questions about making property tax payments Roper said call his office at 334-874-2519.
