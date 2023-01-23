Alabama adults who are 60 and older are encouraged to apply now for benefits offered under the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Each senior who is approved for the program will receive a $30.00 benefit card for use at any approved famers market or approved roadside market in the state. The Dallas County Farmers Market is an approved location and will be operating here in Selma at Bloch Park again later this year.
One of the main goals of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNPs) is to provide, nutritious, locally grown fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from farmers markets and roadside stands to low-income seniors. With that said, no person is guaranteed to receive SFMNP vouchers. The budget does not allow enough to satisfy everyone who wishes to receive them and is eligible. Vouchers are issued on a first come-first serve basis until all available funds are expended.
Eligible senior adults must meet both of the following criteria to receive a SFMNP benefit card.
1. Age - person must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application, no one under age 60 is eligible.
2. Income level - to be eligible based on income, recipients’ gross household income must not exceed the following limits: $2,096.00 monthly for a household of 1; $2,823.00 monthly for a household of 2; $3,552.00 monthly for a household of 3; $4,279.00 monthly for a household of 4; $5,006.00 monthly for a household of 5; and $5,735.00 monthly for a household of 6. For this program a Household is defined as a group of related or non-related individuals living together as one economic unit. These income amounts are at 185% of the 2022-2023 Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Seniors must re-apply on-line each year for this program. The application process can be completed by visiting the following website, https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/ . 2023 program applicants who received a benefit card last year should hold onto and reuse their existing card. The 16-digit number shown on their 2022 card should be used as part of the application process for 2023 funds. If 2022 program participants apply for 2023 program funds and are selected to receive them, using last year’s benefit card number will help them gain quicker access to 2023 program funds due to new funds being loaded to existing cards once the program begins. If program participants have lost their 2022 program card or it has been destroyed, they can still apply as new applicants for the 2023. All 2023 program participants are asked to hold onto their cards and keep them in good condition in case they re-apply and are selected to participate in the program in the years to come. Reusing existing benefit cards helps ensure that more program funds can be used by Seniors for the purchase of produce.
The application only takes a few minutes to complete and requires details such as your name, proof of address, race, date of birth, number of people living in your household; total monthly income and the last four (4) digits of your Social Security number. Completing an application does not guarantee that you will receive a Senior Farmers Market Program benefit card and you will NOT receive the card on the day you complete your application. For those who applied with an email address, you will receive one of two possible confirmation email messages:
1. Your application has been successfully submitted, or
2. You do not meet the eligibility requirements. Therefore, your application has been rejected.
Benefit cards can be redeemed at approved farmers markets and funds must be expended by November 15th. For more information, contact the Dallas County Extension Office at 334-875-3200 or visit the Farmers Market Authority website at https://agi.alabama.gov/farmersmarket/.
