Alabama is in for extremely cold weather this week as an arctic front will begin on Thursday, bringing freezing temperatures.
Snow is not expected but much of Alabama will have temperatures falling into the 20s and lower during the nights, with winds blowing 25-35 mph on Friday.
The intensely cold weather will continue throughout the holiday weekend and into Monday morning, though it will be sunnier says AlabamaWx Weather Blog.
Saturday morning is expected to be particularly cold as temperatures will drop to the teens.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed. Insulation for outdoor pipes and letting faucets drip overnight is encouraged to prevent freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.