Community and educational leaders in Dallas County and Selma City schools have joined together to finds ways to increase the number of students enrolled in STEM after-school programs.
The Dallas County STEM Collaborative leaders met at RB Hudson STEAM Academy last week to discuss how to improve access to science, technology, education and mathematics resources and programs for children regardless of age or socioeconomic background.
The effort is a professional learning community established by the Alabama Expanded Learning Alliance in partnership with former District Judge Bob Armstrong and the Dallas County System of Service Inc. The group’s goals are to raise awareness, expand community partnership and elevate youth programs.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.