The City of Selma and the Army Corps of Engineers have entered into an official agreement for the design and construction of a system to prevent the excessive erosion of the riverbank along Water Avenue.
In a ceremony Sept. 22 at Songs of Selma, Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Col. Jeremy Chapman, Mobile district commander for the Army Corp, signed the agreement for the corps to take on the project.
Perkins thanked the US Congress for funding the project through the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. And he thanked the Department of the Army and Chapman for making it a priority.
City Director of Planning and Development Danielle Wooten said a 750-foot retaining wall will be constructed to protect the bank from further erosion which will help to preserve historic structures, one of which was lost last year.
