Artist Market will make its return to the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This will be the 12th annual occasion. It will take place in the grand rotunda and Lowder.
The market will feature painter George Taylor, jewelry maker Queen Opulence, textile artist Winki Allen, glass artist Helen Shields, several artists new to the event, like painter Tamiah Coleman, jeweler Avani Patel, photographer Brian Braden, and textile artist Aaron Sanders.
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School will provide music. There will also be food trucks.
“The MMFA Artist Market is a fabulous, fun party where you marvel at the breadth and depth of the arts talent in the River Region, purchase holiday Bracelet by Joanne Staley presents for friends and family—and something special and unique for yourself, meet old friends and make new friends," said MMFA Board President Laurie J. Weil, D.V.M.
"I like to go early and delight in walking up and down the aisles looking at the wide range of creativity and talking with the artists.”
The MMFA is located on One Museum Drive.
