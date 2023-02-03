The desire to help Selma heal after the Jan. 12 tornado got local ceramic artist Jo Taylor thinking.
Taylor said she was driving home from Birmingham with her husband when “out of the blue, I started thinking about a mosaic my friend Linda (Munzo) had done.” Munzo is a mosaic artist from Cuba, Alabama.
“Linda was contacted by a female Methodist bishop who wanted her to create a mosaic from broken pieces of dishes and china for the 2011 Methodist Women's Conference,” Taylor said. “The ladies brought her pieces of broken dishes and china. A lot of the pieces were from the tornado that hit earlier that year.” After the conference, the piece was taken to the Religious Center of the United Nations in New York City, where it is currently on display.
Taylor wants to do a similar piece for Selma. She wants to build a mosaic from pieces of dishes and china broken in the Jan. 12 tornado. Her goal is to make a healing mosaic, “a community project where people could give the pieces.” She said Munzo has agreed to help.
Taking pieces left by the tornado and reassembling them into something stronger and more beautiful than before will be an artistic expression of what Selma is literally going through, she said.
Taylor said, “It’s about the little child that lost their bicycle and their home, and they want to create something beautiful. It’s about that single mother who lost everything and is scared navigating through red tape. It’s about the older people that were trapped in their home. It’s about the human element and how God heals thorough art.”
Along with the broken pieces of ceramics and china, Taylor said, “We can collect people’s stories as well. They can tell what they lost and how they felt. We can tell the story of how this divided community came together and worked as a community” to rise from this devastation and be stronger in the long run.
She said the mosaic could be created in multiple panels. People can help if they choose to do so. And after it’s complete, people can sign the back of the panel they worked on or the panel that contains the pieces they donated.
Taylor said she understands that tornado victims are still somewhat traumatized, and some are waiting for insurance inspectors, but she is asking people to contact her and donate broken dishes as they clean up the damage.
“I don’t want to go into anybody’s yard or in anybody’s house,” Taylor said. “But if I can get the word out, those who want to share their broken pieces can get them to me. Then we can go through them, and we can take these broken pieces that represent their broken dreams or broken homes and make something new and beautiful from them.”
Taylor said, “It’s a great way for that shattered china set that was someone’s grandmother’s to live on in something beautiful.” She said the spirit and energy of the work will only be right and positive if the pieces of broken dishes and china are freely given to her.
The work will be done at ArtsRevive Create space, so the place is secure. Now it’s a matter of obtaining the broken pieces.
If you have pieces to donate, contact Taylor at jotaylor5640@gmail.com or find her on Facebook under Jo Taylor and send her a message.
