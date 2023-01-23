Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12.
The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food.
People seeking help are asked to bring their FEMA card or Red Cross ID.
Additionally, survivors can seek help through the City of Selma by calling 211. Volunteers will be available to help with downed trees, damaged roofs, damaged windows and large debris.
It is advised that damage be reported to the FEMA Disaster Assistance Program, as well as to take before and after pictures, keep receipts and a list of items that were damaged.
