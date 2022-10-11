Alabama Statue University (ASU) has expanded its pandemic coverage into rural areas including the Black Belt after receiving a renewal grant of $750,000.
As part of the coverage ASU is hosting several COVID vaccine clinics, with one set in Perry County on Oct. 17.
The funds came from the Alabama Pharmacy Association (APA) Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
"Thanks to the combined support of APA and ADPH, Alabama State University's newest effort combines both an inaugural mobile vehicle effort that allows us greater reach and access both on and off campus and which reinforces the effort that began in 2020 at ASU under the leadership and support of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. for such items as COVID vaccinations, testing and other prevention efforts," said ASU's Health Services Center Director, Dr. Loyd Davis.
"Our newest effort will allow us to reach out to assist in providing better healthcare services to the underserved residents of Alabama's Black-Belt and other rural counties, as well as the Hornet Nation campus and additional locations with people who deserve healthcare assistance so that our citizens and the campus community will have the opportunity to access the latest and best COVID testing, vaccinations and other care."
