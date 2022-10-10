Alabama State University fans are divided on social media about supporting their coach Eddie Robinson Jr. for his actions after the game against Deion Sanders' Jackson State on Saturday.
During the traditional handshake after losing 26-12 to Jackson State in Montgomery, Robinson pushed Sanders away when we went for an embrace with the handshake and video of the incident has gone viral.
Robinson held an expletive-packed post-game press conference saying Sanders made disrespectful statements about ASU the week leading up to the match on Saturday. Robinson issued an apology for the language used in the press conference but not for the after-game, mid-field encounter.
Fans, many living in the Black Belt, have been split on support for the ASU head coach, many agreeing that Robinson needed to stand up for his team. Others say it was bad sportsmanship and a negative role model for the players.
