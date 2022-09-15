Several Alabama State University (ASU) Choir students have launched GoFundMe pages to raise money for a performance at Carnegie Hall in May 2023.
$2,100 is needed to cover their deposit for the performance in New York City, which is to take place on May 14 in 2023. The deadline to have all of the funds raised is Oct. 1.
See below for three GoFundMe pages:
