ASU to hold COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown Oct. 17

Alabama State University will hold a COVID-19 clinic in Uniontown at the Robert Hatch School from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Monday Oct. 17
The testing and vaccines are free and open to all.
“We are proud to be conducting this clinic in Perry County, which is the birthplace of Alabama State University,” ASU Communication Director Kenneth Mullinax said. “It was founded there in July 1867 by nine former slaves, which makes it America's oldest state-sponsored HBCU.”
Alabama State University’s Department of Health Services has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts to underserved areas in Alabama’s Black-Belt and other rural areas of the state. A recent renewal grant pushed the total of funds received from the Alabama Pharmacy Association Alabama and the Alabama Department of Public Health to $750,000, which allows for the expansion of services beyond the campus and the city of Montgomery.
“Thanks to the combined support of APA and ADPH, Alabama State University’s newest effort combines both an inaugural mobile vehicle effort that allows us greater reach and access both on and off campus and which reinforces the effort that began in 2020 at ASU under the leadership and support of President Quinton T. Ross Jr. for such items as COVID vaccinations, testing and other prevention efforts,” said Dr. Joyce Loyd Davis, senior director of ASU’s Health Services Center. “Thanks to the APA Service Corps and the Alabama Department of Public Health's renewal grant, we will now be able to help make a difference within rural areas where residents have a hard time getting these specialized healthcare services.”
