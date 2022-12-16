Free at-home COVID tests from the federal government are now available to be ordered by every household.
Orders will be shipped beginning in the week of Dec. 19 and include four at-home tests each.
Tests can be taken anywhere and results appear within 30 minutes, so no lab drop-offs are required. They also reportedly work regardless of whether one is up to date on vaccines.
Orders can be made at covidtests.gov. For more information, call 800-232-0233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.