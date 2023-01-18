Unscrupulous contractors and looters will be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news conference in Selma Wednesday.
“In these times of tragedy, there are those who try to take advantage of those situations and take advantage of those individuals,” Marshall said. That’s why a criminal statute passed in 2021 made home repair fraud a felony.
Marshall said while it’s not unlawful for out-of-state workers to come to Alabama seeking work, contractors must have licenses and insurance, and they must be able to do the work they say they can do.
There are simple steps to take to make sure the contractor you are dealing with is reputable, according to Marshall. No matter what the work is you need performed, “ask for their license,” Marshall said. “They should be able to produce it, and they should be able to establish that they are licensed to do work here.”
Second, get a quote and get it in writing. That’s required by Alabama law, and it’s a way to make sure somebody has a full understanding of what is going on, Marshall said.
And finally, even though there is a sense of urgency when you see the destruction around us, make sure you take a moment to pause and seek references. Call references and ask about the work that a company or individual has performed in the past, Marshall said.
“But let's be perfectly clear, the Attorney General's Office stands ready to come and prosecute anyone who harms Alabama citizens,” Marshall said. “And we will work closely with local law enforcement and with the sheriff to make sure we hold offenders accountable.”
He also said his office will prosecute looters and burglars “to the fullest extent of the law.”
He said he has heard stories of looting and stealing in Selma. “We want to commend the Selma Police Department for their active work being able to stop burglaries,” Marshall said. “For those who are attempting to steal property from those whose homes have been damaged, we stand ready to hold those offenders accountable. If you are going to attack an Alabama citizen at this time, we need to make sure your punishment is harsh and it is swift, and we are ready to do it.”
Seth Gowan, deputy attorney general for the Home Builders Licensure Board, said that when a community is in the recovery stage of a disaster, his people help protect citizens by making sure that the contractors who come to work are reputable.
“We’re here with you as a partner, and we will work with law enforcement and work with the city and the building department to ensure that only competent licenses contractor come in to help the citizens of Selma and the State of Alabama rebuild,” Gowan said.
Gowan said that all home builders in the State of Alabama are required to have a valid and current license issued by the Home Builders Licensure Board. He added anyone contracting these builders should ask to see the license.
“We have vetted their competence, their skill and their knowledge to be able to come in and do residential construction,” Gowan said. “We will work hand in hand with the Attorney General’s office and local prosecutors and law enforcement to hold those people accountable who come in and take advantage of people during their worst time.”
If the builder cannot produce a valid, current license, do not use them, Gowan said. During his Jan. 15 press conference, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. warned that all contractors removing trees or doing home repair must also have a license to do business within Selma city limits.
Selma has one of the nation’s largest historic districts, and many historic homes and buildings were damaged. Restoring and rehabilitating historic structures is different from working with modern buildings because of materials and processes.
Gowan said although there is not a list of contractors that have the experience and skill to work on historic structures, he recommended starting with a builder that is properly licensed through the Home Builders Licensure Board. He said the Board “provides a roster of all licensed builders.From that roster you can find the proper individuals. That’s why we encourage people, whether it’s on a historic property or any other home, to contact the Licensure Board, and you can confirm and get an entire history of that company’s or that individual’s license,” Gowan said.
The information is available at www.hblb.alabama.gov. Their phone number is 800-304-0853.
If you suspect fraud from any company or person claiming to be a contractor or builder, call Selma Police at (334) 874-2134. You can also call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at (334) 874-2530. You can also call the Attorney General’s office at (334) 242-7300.
