Auburn University, or AU, is using funds from a grant by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to establish an institute to study and address "challenges" in rural areas of the state.
AU seeks to establish the Institute for Rural Partnership and involves the College of Agriculture, the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security.
“This project will allow researchers from agriculture to leverage the manufacturing and cybersecurity expertise in engineering to advance some of Alabama’s most important agricultural and natural resources sectors,” said Paul Patterson, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station in an article on the AU's website.
“This is a great opportunity for the two founding colleges at Auburn University to deepen their collaborative work to advance Alabama’s economy. In addition, faculty members in Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology will be investigating alternative enterprises that offer potential for additional growth for the agricultural sector and rural Alabama.”
AU has a share of a $9.3 million grant that was also given to University of Vermont and the University of Wisconsin. The project seeks to use technology to "advance" rural areas through poultry production and forest products, the article says.
Click here to read the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.