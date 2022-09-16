The latest report from the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is showing that the unemployment rate "holds steady" at 2.6% in August, though still much lower than this time of the month in 2021 at 3.3%.
“Alabama continues to maintain its record setting recovery with this month’s numbers,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release. “All of our metrics continue to move in the right direction, and we’re seeing more and more people joining our labor force. This positive news displays that Alabamians are confident they can land a job. Opportunities are abound in Alabama, and we’re proud of our continued progress.”
The August rate represents 58,958 unemployed persons compared to 59,359 in July and 74,505 in August 2021.
The number of employed people increased by 67,881 over the year to 2,234,669. There was also an increase in the civilian labor force, which rose to a "new record high" with 52,334 people over the year to a total of 2,293,627.
Wage and salary employment increased 36,800 over the year. Gains were seen in the construction sector with more than 9,800, the education and health services sector with more than 9,300, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector at more than 7,100.
“We continue to add jobs to our economy at a good pace,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Right now, there are around two available jobs for every unemployed person. Our construction industry is thriving, and growing construction employment generally tends to predict positive economic growth.”
ADOL's report showed an increase in wage and salary employment by 1,500. There gains in the professional and business services sector of more than 3,100, the education and health services sector more than 2,700, and the government sector of more than 2,300).
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 10.0%, Lowndes County at 7.4% and Perry County at 7.2%.
Selma's rate dropped from 9.4% to 8.5%, though it continues to be among the highest in unemployment alongside Prichard at 6.5% and Anniston at 4.6%.
