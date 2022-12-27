Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger recently passed away just before his next term was set to begin in January.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger," said an announcement on the department's Facebook page. "Please continue to pray for not only his family but his blue family as well. He will be greatly missed by all."
The announcement on Facebook was been met with an outpouring of condolences from the public.
According to the Montgomery Advertiser he had cancer. He served for a number of years with the department and was elected as sheriff eight years ago.
After his passing, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, said a report from WSFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.