State and local authorities are investigating the case of two missing men from Demopolis.
Both men went missing in August. One was Damon Gibson, 28. He was last seen on Highway 80 East.
The other is Thomas Taylor, 48, who was last seen near Strawberry and Pettus Street, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone who has information on these cases is encouraged to call the Demopolis Police at 334-289-3073.
