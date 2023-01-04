Authorities are searching for a fugitive who left his work release job in Montgomery without permission and may be driving a stolen car.
The fugitive has been identified as Linwood Harris, 53. He is described as a Black man standing at 5’11” in height, and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He is serving a 15-year sentence for a robbery in Russell County.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Harris was at his assigned work release job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery on Tuesday when he left the site.
He may be driving a stolen 2007, Infiniti, G35, silver in color, with Alabama license plate, 9918AB7.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Alabama Crimestoppers at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
