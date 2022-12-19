The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and Westervelt Company held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 6 for the new "Westervelt Forest" wildlife and forest demonstration area.
The 70-acre Westervelt Forest is located at AWF's headquarters in Millbrook. More than $50,000 visitors per year to the AWF’s State Headquarters and Alabama Nature Center facility.
The property was acquired in 2019 and was once a family-owned farm and forest. According to an AWF post on Facebook they seek to "rehabilitate" the forest and will use it for educational purposes.
“Westervelt Forest is a unique location and opportunity to share exactly what AWF’s Land Stewardship Biologists have been doing for the last 20 years to assist private landowners across Alabama," said AWF Executive Director Tim L. Gothard.
"We help them identify and put-into-practice forest and wildlife management activities that give rise to quality wildlife habitat, productive forests that yield products people use every day, scenic beauty, and clean water. We look forward to sharing Westervelt Forest with youth and school groups that visit our Alabama Nature Center facility, with landowners looking to learn more about practices they can employ on their properties, and helping advance the skills and knowledge of natural resource professionals."
