A bake sale and art fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the 5&Dime will raise money for people who were affected by the tornado on Jan. 12.
The event will be hosted by Abadir's, Aaron Sanders Head, and Casey Roberts. Funds raised will benefit "Communities Helping Communities Disaster Relief Fund" by the Black Belt Community Foundation or BBCF.
The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 5&Dime on 201 Broad Street in Selma.
