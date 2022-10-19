In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cindy Anderson of Simply Gorgeous on Dallas Avenue and 10-year breast cancer survivor, is hosting an event to raise money for Women of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation.
The event, called Bangs for Boobies, will be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone who needs a trim of their bangs.
“It’s for anybody that needs a bang trim. You can have long hair and no bangs but want bangs and we’ll cut your hair into bangs. You do not have to have an appointment, but it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.”
Donations will go to Women of Hope, a Montgomery-based nonprofit that serves surrounding areas, including Selma.
“You don’t have to need a bang trim to come by and make a donation. There will be a table set up with refreshments. There will be pamphlets about Women of Hope, how to join. You can sign up if there is someone going through breast cancer.”
During the Bangs for Boobies event, Anderson wants to take pictures in honor of breast cancer awareness of breast cancer survivors, those currently going through treatment or family who have died from breast cancer. “Please stop by and have your photos made in honor of breast cancer awareness,” she said.
Anderson is a mentor with Women of Hope and a lifetime member. Anderson said when she was first diagnosed, she knew nothing about breast cancer, but now she could write a book. That experience and knowledge is what the group Women of Hope wants to help pass on.
“Everybody’s journey is different, everybody’s story is different, but the connection is breast cancer. Breast cancer knows no color, gender or age.”
Anderson said it is organizations like Women of Hope that help by putting their arms around men and women who suffer from breast cancer, and their families, and let them know there is help and support and they do not have “to travel this rocky road alone.” For more information on the Women of Hope go to the website www.thewomenofhope.org or call them at 334-220-4599.
