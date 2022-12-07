Black Belt Community Development Corporation (BBCDC) is holding a toy and clothing drive for needy families during the holiday season.
Additionally BBCDC will be opening Community Skill Trade and Educational Labs in Selma and Linden using buildings donated by the Howell Family.
BBCDC Director Darnell Howell intends to provide STEM labs and classrooms for collegebound youths.
"These centers will connect students with resources needed to accomplish educational goals for their chosen career path for their chosen career path from skilled trades to STEM," said a page for the initiative. "Workforce Investment is a BBCDC pillar of success and the Skills Labs are critical to that goal."
BBCDC cites data pointing to a high amount of poverty in cities like Selma as a reason to reach out with charitable efforts. The Department of Labor has found that Selma's unemployment rate is 8.7%, making it one of the highest in Alabama.
Click here to learn more about the initiative or to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.