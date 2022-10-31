Billed as the largest no kill dog shelter in the state, Big Dog Ranch Rescue (BDRR) opened its doors in Macon County with a goal to save 5,000 and then eventually 10,000 dogs a year.
According to a report by WSFA the ranch is located at a 100-acre land in Shorter that will take dogs not only in Alabama but Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Like its sister site in Florida the ranch serves as a rehabilitation center and a place to adopt dogs. The Alabama location can only house 100 dogs but will seek to expand to hold 5,000 and then 10,000 in the future.
For more information, visit www.bdrr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.