Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Selma Friday for a big economic development announcement for Dallas County at Craig Field.
The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. Joining the governor will be Selma and Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and Chairman Aubrey Carter.
Ivey will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan, company officials and others.
The Selma Sun will be there and will update this report.
