The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin unveiled its first bobblehead series for historically black colleges and universities or HBCUs this morning.
The Alabama State University Hornets in Montgomery and the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers in Macon County are included in the series.
The bobblehead figures are in the likeness of the school mascots and bear the nicknames of the HBCUs that they represent.
"We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”
The series can be viewed at this link where they can also be purchased.
