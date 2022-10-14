Multiple Black Belt cities and counties were included in a list of others to receive Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
Close to $19.3 million are being distributed to be used for infrastructure projects, including paving/resurfacing roads, fixing drainage and sewers, as well as improving playgrounds and community centers.
“Community Development Block Grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in a press release.
“I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”
See below for the list of Black Belt communities included:
Crenshaw County – $500,000 to resurface and relocate water lines on Starhope Church Road.
Forkland (Greene County) – $400,000 to upgrade the town’s park including constructing a pavilion and concession stand/bathroom facility.
Hale County – $500,000 for water system rehabilitation along Hale County Road 64
Luverne (Crenshaw County) – $400,000 for sewer line improvements and street paving.
Mosses (Lowndes County) – $400,000 for the resurfacing of Main Street.
Notasulga (Lee and Macon Counties) – $32,000 to develop a comprehensive city plan.
Barbour County – $400,000 to construct a new senior citizen center in Clio.
Butler (Choctaw County) – $222,750 for a sewer line replacement.
Coffeeville (Clarke County) – $400,000 for roof replacement at the town’s community center.
Jackson (Clarke County) – $500,000 for drainage improvements.
Louisville (Barbour) – $400,000 for housing rehabilitation and demolition and clearance.
