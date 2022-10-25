A total of $2.58 million in funds have been granted to 18 community agencies, including several in the Black Belt, to assist low-income households with energy costs as the winter approaches.
“As we enter the coldest months of the year, many low-income residents find themselves in even tougher situations and may struggle to afford higher heating bills along with other needs,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release. “These grants provide additional funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them.”
The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) that were made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
These agencies in the Black Belt were:
$128,883 to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery)
$158,930 to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike)
$167,290 to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)
$302,798 to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)
$155,514 to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston)
$25,104 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens)
$61,725 to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.