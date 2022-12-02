The Black Belt Community Foundation, which administers the Head Start School in Selma and Head Start programs in three other Black Belt counties, is hoping to expand more agriscience education into K-12 schools in the region.
Read the full article from al.com here:
https://www.al.com/educationlab/2022/12/alabama-schools-expand-efforts-to-teach-agriculture-help-tackle-food-insecurity.html
