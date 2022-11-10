Three community leaders from the Black Belt area were among others to be selected for the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy Fellows.
Those selected for the academy will go through a nine-month educational program where they will be taught how to address the issues their communities face.
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., and Collins Pettaway III were selected, as well as Megan Blackwell, Development Assistant for Alabama Tombigbee Regional Commission, from Camden.
“The Delta Leadership Institute is an integral part of strengthening the economic prosperity by investing in the Delta’s most valuable resource: our people,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “The 2023 DLI Fellows are the most diverse group of community leaders we have ever convened, and I look forward to seeing their personal growth over the next year as they develop the skills needed to move the region forward.”
