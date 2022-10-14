Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today.
The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
“Our state is blessed to have numerous companies producing outstanding Alabama-American made products every single day. During Manufacturing Month, I am proud to recognize 14 of the best our state has to offer,” Ivey said in a press release.
“Alabama made products speak to who we are as a state, and we could not be more excited to showcase these exceptional companies’ products and service to all our visitors today.”
The three companies were: To Your Health Sprouted Flour Company from Fitzpatrick in Bullock County, Prystup Packaging Products (not in attendance) from Livingston in Sumter County and Hartzell Engine Technologies in Montgomery.
More details from the press release about the companies can be seen below:
To Your Health Sprouted Flour Company is a national pioneer in producing organic sprouted grains. In their 17 years of business, they have grown to become the largest U.S. producer of sprouted grains, flours, legumes, seeds and nuts, producing close to one million pounds per year. They are located in Fitzpatrick, Alabama in Bullock County.
Hartzell Engine Technologies was formed in 2010 by Tailwinds Technologies from assets of Kelly Aerospace Energy Systems. This Montgomery company offers aircraft engine accessories and cabin heating solutions for manned and unmanned fixed and rotary-wing aircraft powered by piston, turboprop and turbofan engines. The company’s portfolio consists of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and Aeroforce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these five strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry.
Prystup Packaging Products, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing folding paperboard cartons that are used to package a wide variety of consumer goods products, employing 140 local citizens in its operations. Prystup Packaging Products, Inc. is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBEC) since 2015 as well as a certified Native American Minority Business Enterprise with Corporate Plus designation since 1991. The company has been in business in Livingston, Alabama for more than 42 years.
