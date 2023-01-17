$40 million was recently awarded by the state for road improvement projects throughout the state, including Black Belt Counties.
The funding was made available by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) established by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey called the round the largest since the act was passed.
“I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and gear up to begin the next four years,” she said in an announcement on Jan. 12.
“Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward this year’s projects.”
See below for a list of the Black Belt county projects:
Crenshaw: Luverne - Intersection improvements on US-331 (SR-9) at Glenwood Road and Mt. Ida Road intersections, including realignment and turn lanes.
Montgomery: Montgomery - Access management along Vaughn Road at the Eastern Boulevard service roads, including additional left turn lanes on Vaughn Road.
Perry: Realign CR-12 with AL-5, and turning radius improvements on CR-12 at the intersection with AL-183, add centerline scoring to CR-12. Supplemental Request.
