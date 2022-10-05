Several Black Belt counties were included in an investment by Delta Regional Authority (DRA) into infrastructure projects with funds provided by States' Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP).
A $1,917,634 was made with $48,629 matched in additional funds. The infrastructure projects are anticipated to "create or retain 64 jobs, train 64 individuals, and affect over 3,600 families," said an announcement from DRA.
“As a proud daughter of Alabama’s Black Belt, I know firsthand what our communities can achieve with proper resources and investments,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “From improving our water and sewer systems to upgrading our transportation networks and attracting private investment, the funding announced today by the Delta Regional Authority will improve the quality of life for thousands of hard-working Alabamians across the rural Black Belt.”
The following communities will benefit from the investments:
Love Road improvements in Grove Hill - $362,475
East Cleveland Street drainage in Jackson - $373,205 ($421,834 total investment)
Water Well rehabilitation in York - $428,000
Lagoon improvements in Shorter - $595,458
Wallace Community College – Dothan Regional Training Equipment - $158,496
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.