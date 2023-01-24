Counties in the Black Belt region are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning.
Areas under the risk category could see damaging winds up to 60 mph. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, say weather reports. The timeframe is expected to be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The threat of severe weather is greater for south Alabama but the public is advised to keep up with weather updates as they are made.
A Facebook page for Dallas County Emergency Management can be seen here.
