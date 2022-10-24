Multiple organizations in communities throughout Alabama were recently awarded grants to provide access to healthy food through a state program.
“Many Alabamians even in this day and time live in areas where fresh, nutritious foods are not easily available or that may be beyond their means to obtain,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a press release.
“This program helps fill in those gaps by providing food service programs with the equipment, transportation and other resources to supply foods in those needed areas.”
In Aliceville Talya Ball Ministries serving Pickens and Greene Counties was given $35,000 to expand its pantry and purchase equipment.
Children of the Village Network in Livingston was granted $10,000 to purchase a commercial walk-in freezer.
$11,869 was given to A Vision to Feed Ministry in Valley to rehab its building and buy equipment for its food ministry.
Helping Hand Food Ministry in Montgomery was given $23,000 for a refrigerated truck and loading equipment for their food distribution program in Macon County.
Edmundite Missions in Selma received $40,000 to buy a van for food delivery services to residents in Lowndes County.
Orrville Farmer’s Market was granted $25,000 for a refrigerated van to transport fresh produce to the market. According to the press release the market is defined by U.S. Department of Agriculture standards as a "food desert."
In Camden the Blackbelt & Central Alabama Housing Authority was granted $50,000 to renovate its food pantry and farmers market and to buy a truck to deliver food in Dallas and Wilcox counties.
Lifeline Outreach Ministries in Grove Hill received $50,000 to establish a food pantry in Jackson.
