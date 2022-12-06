Several residents of the Black Belt were elected to State Commodity Committees during an annual meeting of the Alabama Farmers Federation (AFF) in Montgomery on Dec. 4.
Elected members from the Black Belt were. Hoffman Rhyne of Lowndes County, and Heather Wright of Dallas County to the State Greenhouse, Nursery & Sod Committee.
Duties of committee members involve directing policies for the AFF, allocating research money and hosting educational programs for other farmers.
“They know the issues their industries are facing,” said Mitt Walker, AFF Governmental and Agricultural Programs Department director. “We depend on these leaders to give us advice on policy matters, which then directs our work and our organization’s future.”
During the conference committee members who served their maximum of nine years were honored. Among those were other residents from the Black Belt: Billy Hixon of Pike County, Tina Hammons of Lowndes County and Greg Edwards of Russell County.
