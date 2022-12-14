Schools in the Black Belt region were among 138 others to win the Best Hustle Award by Alabama Possible for improving their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion.
Schools are given the award for improving their early FAFSA by at least 10% from 2021 to 2022.
Some of the schools from the Black Belt that were awarded include Barbour County High School, Bullock County High School, Carver Senior High School, Dallas County High School, Demopolis High School, Greenville High School and Pickens Academy, among others.
Participating schools take part in Alabama Possible's campaign, Alabama Goes to College. 376 high schools enlisted in the program, said a press release from Alabama Possible.
“We congratulate our Best Hustle Award recipients and encourage them to keep the momentum going for FAFSA completion as a strategy to removing financial barriers to postsecondary education,” said Chandra Scott, executive director of Alabama Possible. “It’s encouraging when you see policy and practice come together to create positive outcomes for students.”
For more information, visit alabamagoestocollege.org.
