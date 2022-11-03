Black Belt Treasures Cultural Arts Center will host a holiday market at Pebble Hill (also known as the Scott-Yarbrough House) in Auburn on Dec. 3.
The market features live demonstrations, live music, refreshments and children's crafts. Also featured will be artists such as Betty Anderson from Wilcox County, Homer Johnson from Macon County, Laura Spencer from Dallas County and others.
Pebble Hill is the location of the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts at Auburn University. It is located at 101 Debardeleben Street.
See here for a Facebook page on the event.
