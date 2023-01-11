All of Central Alabama including the Black Belt is under a slight risk for strong storms tomorrow, with the main threat being potentially damaging winds.
The timeframe for strong weather is between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds may gust up to 60 mph. A tornado is possible as well, though unlikely according to AlabamaWx Weather Blog.
Sunnier days are expected to follow until Monday when rains return.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and stay up to date with weather reports. A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham Alabama can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.