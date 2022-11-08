The Black College World Series (BCWS) presented by Tyson Foods will return to Montgomery on May 9-13.
Eight HBCUs will compete at the Riverwalk Stadium for the BCWS championship that concludes on May 13.
The team in the top National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II bracket will compete against the top team from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) bracket.
“As a Montgomerian, I am proud to welcome the Black College World Series Presented by Tyson Foods back to the Capital of Dreams for the third year in a row,” said Gavin King, Chair of the BCWS Montgomery Advisory Committee.
“I look forward to linking arms with our community to welcome eight of the best Black College baseball teams in the country to Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium in May of 2023.”
The game will be streamed at Black College Sports Network.
