Anybody interested in learning more about growing fruit and vegetables may be interested in an event to be held in Clanton on Sept. 15.
Fruit and Vegetable Day held by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) at the Chilton Research/Extension Center will cover a range of topics that can be seen here.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
To register call 205-646-3610. The center is located at 120 County Road 756 in Clanton.
