$8.7 million has been awarded from Gov. Kay Ivey through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to multiple agencies to help low-income residents with water bills.
“Lower-income families, particularly the elderly or those with children, need access to fresh water in their houses,” Ivey said in a press release. “These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will not have to do without access to indoor water and wastewater services.”
The grants come from the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program and payments are made to utility companies and water boards for households that qualify for assistance.
“ADECA supports Gov. Ivey in this program that helps families in need continue to receive water and wastewater services,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I also commend the local community action agencies who are assisting people in their communities with this need.”
Agencies that received grants in the Black Belt were:
Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $138,748 for assistance in Pickens County.
Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. – $979,228 for assistance in Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa counties.
Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corp. Inc. – $436,165 to provide assistance in Montgomery County.
Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. – $205,501 for assistance in Macon and Russell counties.
Organized Community Action Program Inc. – $539,615 for assistance in Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike counties.
Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. – $525,023 for assistance in Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.
Community Action Agency of South Alabama Inc. – $562,698 for assistance in Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties.
Click here to read the full press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.