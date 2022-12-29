An agency that serves several counties, including Perry, has received a $100,848 from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) to assist with victims of child abuse.
Central Alabama Regional Child Advocacy Center (CARCA) was among six agencies to receive grants. It is based in Selma and offers services to child victims of physical and sexual abuse through forensic interviews and others.
“Young victims should have access to compassionate and professional care to help them overcome the tremendous trauma of abuse,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in an announcement. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”
CARCA also serves Bibb, Hale and Wilcox counties.
A Facebook page for the group can be seen here.
